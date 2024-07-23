Victims of quadruple-fatal freeway crash in Kearny Mesa ID'ed

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities on Monday publicly identified the four men in their 20s, killed in a predawn suspected DUI collision on state Route 163 in Kearny Mesa.

Killed in the three-vehicle pileup on Friday were Faruk Cetin, 27, Mahsun Dursun, 23, Abdurrezak Hizmali, 27, and Baris Savas, 25, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

The victims were in a Toyota Prius sedan that was rear-ended by a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck on the southbound side of the freeway at Interstate 805 shortly before 1:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. The impact caused the car to veer out of control and crash, ejecting all four men.

CHP public affairs officer Salvador Castro said the driver of a second Prius then came upon the scene of the accident and crashed his car.

Cetin and Dursun died at the site of the wreck. Paramedics took Hizmali and Savas to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Information on where the victims lived is unknown. The drivers of the Tacoma and the second Prius involved in the pileup— 24-year-old Aleim Garcia Alavez of San Marcos and 32-year-old Edward Frederick Poss of San Diego, respectively— were arrested on suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter, according to the CHP.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

