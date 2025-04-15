Victims of fatal San Diego County traffic accidents identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities Monday identified six people killed in San Diego-area traffic accidents.

The most recent fatality took place about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, when 39-year-old Adrian Mangiavillano lost control of the 2015 Toyota Highlander he was driving on Skyline Truck Trail in Jamul, sending the SUV down an embankment near Castle Peak Lane, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Paramedics took Mangiavillano, who was homeless, to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead.

A day earlier, a motorcycle crash in La Jolla left a 24-year-old man dead, the county agency reported. Samy Allal of Oceanside was riding to the north in the 3400 block of Torrey Pines Road when his Yamaha two-wheeler struck a center-divider barrier shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, according to the medical examiner.

Allal was ejected onto the southbound side of the street, where a car ran over him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday evening, a Maryland resident was killed when a GMC pickup truck careened off Harbor Island Drive and plunged into San Diego Harbor. Anne Confer, 53, was one of three occupants of the southbound pickup truck that crashed into the bay at high speed in the 1400 block of Harbor Island Drive at about 9 p.m. and sank, according to the county agency.

A harbor police dive team pulled Confer and a man out of the sunken pickup and took them to hospitals, where they were pronounced dead. The man's name has not been released. Another woman who had been in the truck managed to get out as it was filling with water and was brought to shore by good Samaritans.

On Wednesday, a 56-year-old driver died in a solo crash in Lakeside in Eastern San Diego County, the medical examiner reported.

Atilano Velasquez Gutierrez of El Cajon was heading west in the 14000 block of El Monte Road when the Toyota pickup truck he was driving veered off the street and struck a tree. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the site of the accident.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on April 6, a 21-year-old man was killed in a crash on Interstate 805 in National City, according to the county agency. Montriel Gregory of San Diego was traveling to the north in a Tesla sedan that struck a median wall and a guardrail just south of state Route 54 and then caught fire. Gregory was pronounced dead at the scene.

On April 4, a traffic accident fatally injured a pedestrian in Chula Vista, the medical examiner reported. Susie Gonzalez, 66, was walking across the street at E Street and Woodlawn Avenue when a Toyota sedan struck her.

Paramedics took Gonzalez, a Chula Vista resident, to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego, where she died from her injuries six days later.

