Victim of Valley Center traffic fatality ID'd

Authorities have publicly identified a 25-year-old man who was hit by a car last week
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities have publicly identified a 25-year-old man who was fatally injured last week in a traffic accident near Valley View Casino.

Elias Arenas of Escondido was walking with his girlfriend in the 2800 block of North Lake Wohlford Road in Valley Center when an SUV struck them from behind shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Paramedics took Arenas to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where he was pronounced dead.

Details on the extent of the woman's injuries have not been released.

