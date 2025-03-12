Victim of fatal Lakeside motorcycle crash ID'd

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities have publicly identified a 60-year-old man who died last week of injuries he had suffered three weeks earlier in a traffic crash on a suburban roadway near Lake Jennings.

Matthew Vough, 60, was riding a motorcycle along Los Coches Road in his hometown of Lakeside when he rear-ended an SUV at Ha Hana Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Paramedics took Vough to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where his condition continued to worsen prior to his death last Wednesday evening, the agency reported.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.