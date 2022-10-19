Victim of fatal Del Cerro shooting identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a man who was fatally shot last weekend in a Del Cerro-area neighborhood.

Patrol officers responding to reports of possible gunfire and an injured person lying in the street in the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road shortly before 1 a.m.

Sunday found Walter Bailey, 47, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Bailey, a San Diego resident, died at the scene, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

"It is still very early in the investigation, and little is known about the circumstances leading up to (Bailey's) death, other than it appears (he) was walking in the area ... before he was shot by an unknown assailant," the lieutenant said Wednesday.

Investigators have no description of the shooter, according to police.