Victim ID'd in Grantville suspicious death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities publicly identified a 62-year-old man who died last week following an alleged beating at the hands of his younger sister at a Grantville-area apartment.

Patrol personnel responding to a report of a woman assaulting her brother with a stick in the 6300 block of Rancho Mission Road at about 9 p.m. Thursday found Michael Loo of San Diego on the living-room floor of the residence, according to police. Loo died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts on the part of officers and paramedics.

"Officers observed signs of a violent struggle inside the apartment, but no obvious life-threatening trauma was observed on the victim," Lt. Lou Maggi said.

Loo's 59-year-old sister, whose name has not been released, was gone when police arrived.

"She has since been located and interviewed about the case," the lieutenant said Tuesday. "The investigation is ongoing."

A ruling on the cause of Loo's death remains on hold pending completion of postmortem examinations.

