Veterans rally to provide flood victims with warm meals and support

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — When Erminia Lopez saw veterans coming to her hotel with hot meals and drinks on Saturday, she broke into tears. Without hesitation, every volunteer greeted her with a hug.

“She was very emotional, but she was with family," said Will Shaw, the president of the County Line Chapter of Veteran Nation Motorcycle Club. "As soon as we went up and gave her a hug and told her 'Hey, we’re good that’s what we do.'”

Lopez, who lost her home due to the Jan. 22 flooding, said “We were so much afraid of what was going to happen, but thank God that people are coming together."

Veterans from the Don Diego VFW in Barrio Logan and the Veteran Nation Motorcycle Club provided necessary support to flood victims at the Ramada Hotel.

Combat veterans like Johnny Odom from Don Diego VFW have been actively collecting donations for the past three weeks to provide food and water to those affected.

"It’s very heartwarming to know that we can come back and still touch this community,” said Odom.

Volunteers plan to continue their support as long as donations keep coming. They are encouraging local restaurants to contribute meals or any assistance they can offer to aid the community.