Veteran's Day Boat Parade sails along San Diego Bay

San Diego (KGTV)- Decked out in red, white and blue, dozens of boats sailed along the San Diego Bay for this year’s Veteran’s Day Boat Parade. It started in Shelter Island. For the the first time, the U.S. Navy participated in the event.

“I love the boats,” says Karla Velasquez. “I love that we take today to celebrate and honor."

Velasquez spent this peaceful Sunday morning fishing with loved ones in Shelter Island. They took a moment to honor family members who served in our nation’s military.

“I have a lot of cousins at the moment that are serving in the Navy, Maries and the army.”

The Velasquez family was among dozens watching the procession of military- themed decorated boated boats sail along the bay.

This year’s Veteran’s Day Boat Parade included 45 civilian boats and, for the first time, eight Navy vessels.

“Being able to participate in this parade really shows the community what their navy looks like,” says Chloe Morgan.

Morgan has been serving in the U.S. Navy for more than a decade. She’s currently stationed at Naval Base San Diego.

Morgan says this is her first time watching the boat parade but she’s excited for the Navy to be a part of it.

“We want to make sure the community is a part of everything we do,” says Morgan. “So on board some of these vessels we have a landing craft utility that usually transports marines to war zones. Today, it’s transporting Boy Scouts and JROTC students.”

The parade is a part of Fleet Week San Diego. The fun event gives the community an up close look a the ships and equipment used by our service members.

For Morgan, she wants San Diegans to know the importance of Veteran’s Day and events like the boat parade.

“Honestly it’s remembering our freedom,” says Velasquez. “Remembering that all these people, that we don’t even know, will sacrifice and just do everything for us to be free to be safe. To me that’s a huge blessing.”

“I totally feel the appreciation,” says Morgan. “It means everything, San Diego isn’t just a port call for us. This is our home. This is where we live. It means a lot to be supported by our community.”