Veteran advocates for Afghan refugees amid policy changes

SAN DIEGO – James Seddon, a 21-year Navy veteran, is advocating for Afghan refugees whose futures in the United States remain uncertain following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump that halted the refugee program.

Seddon, who has witnessed the sacrifices of Afghan allies firsthand, emphasized the importance of maintaining relationships with wartime allies for national security. "Keeping faith with our wartime allies enhances national security, not the opposite," he said, reflecting on his commitment to protect those who supported U.S. efforts in Afghanistan.

The Afghan refugees, identified as individuals such as pilots and those who worked closely with the U.S. embassy to implement American policies, are facing a challenging transition, he noted. The situation is especially dire for the families of 200 active-duty service members who now find themselves at risk.

Seddon is part of Afghan Evac, a group consisting of veterans, community members, and human rights nonprofits dedicated to assisting vetted Afghan allies in their transition out of Afghanistan. The organization is actively seeking modifications to the executive order to exempt Afghan allies from the restrictions, hoping to ensure their safe relocation to the U.S.

Seddon expressed concern about the broader implications of the executive order. He stated, "Unfortunately, there will be another war and during that next war we’re going to need loyal and faithful allies to help us. You better believe those potential allies are watching how we’re treating our allies in the war, and it will affect people's willingness to help us in the future."

As Seddon continues to raise awareness about the plight of Afghan refugees, he pleads for support from local, state, and federal leaders to pave the way for these allies to find safety in the U.S.

“This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.”