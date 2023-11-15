Vet explains respiratory disease impacting dogs at San Diego Humane Society

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is having to say "No" to owners looking to surrender their dogs to the shelter.

The pause will last until December 1st and comes after three dogs died after contracting a respiratory disease known as Streptococcus zooepidemicus (“Strep zoo”).

Due to a severe respiratory disease known as Streptococcus zooepidemicus (“Strep zoo”), we are temporarily pausing the intake of owner-surrendered dogs until Dec. 1, 2023, except in emergencies that threaten the health of the pet. Visit https://t.co/FJ8y6OqtzL for more resources. pic.twitter.com/jvGinF1N8a — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) November 11, 2023

"This is something new that we've never seen here before," said Zarah Hedge, the Chief Medical Officer for SDHS.

Hedge explained dogs in the general population probably will not be impacted by Strep zoo.

"Strep zoo is actually a bacteria that you find commonly in horses, pigs, sometimes cattle, that doesn't usually cause disease. It can cause disease in dogs however and typically other factors have to come into play," said Hedge.

Those other factors can include overcrowding of dogs, dogs coming in from a variety of areas, and other respiratory diseases present.

SDHS is currently operating at 178% capacity for dogs.

In an effort to relieve the shelter, SDHS is waiving adoptions fees for dogs and puppies until December 1st.

A list of adoptable dogs can be found here.