Vendors call for more to be done after crime near Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Crime scene tape has surrounded the area near the Mission Beach area in less than a week.

The beach area is popular for tourists and locals alike- bringing in hundreds from all around the world.

"I'm from Camarillo," said Robert Johnson, a tourist. "To visit Seaworld, Old Town, and downtown "

While this is a popular tourist spot, it also become an area with an increase in violence.

On Sunday night, the area near Belmont Park was surrounded by police tape after officers responded to a call of shots fired.

On Thursday night- it was the same scene.

It's scary for the vendors that line the boardwalk.

"It makes me think twice about coming, but right now it's how I make a living," said Rosemary Sanchez.

Sanchez sells jewelry. She said this isn't the first time something like this has happened.

She was there last August when a shooting happened near a restaurant in the area.

"It was late a night and we heard shots and we all hid. We all hid under our tables. We didn't know where it was coming and it was scary. I didn't come back for like a week or two until I found out that it was random and we really didn't know what was going on," she said.

After several shootings last year, San Diego Police added brighter lights and undercover officers in the area.

Sanchez and other vendors in the area are calling for leaders to get to the bottom of the violence.

"Definitely, they should have some more police and I'm sure that the park has some kind of security. They should have a little bit more security," said Sanchez.

Vendors ultimately hope the violence won't impact their business.