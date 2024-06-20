Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vehicle, school bus collide on Vista street

school bus text
KGTV
school bus text
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jun 20, 2024

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after a collision involving a vehicle and school bus at a Vista intersection Thursday morning.

The crash happened at around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Monte Vista Drive and Lita Lane, authorities said.

Authorities confirmed the driver of a green Toyota vehicle was taken to the hospital with major life-threatening injuries following the collision with the bus.

The events that led to the crash were not immediately known.

Authorities said there were five students, ages 5-10, in the bus at the time of the collision. The students and bus driver were not injured.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Weeknights

Watch Weeknights