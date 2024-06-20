Vehicle, school bus collide on Vista street

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after a collision involving a vehicle and school bus at a Vista intersection Thursday morning.

The crash happened at around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Monte Vista Drive and Lita Lane, authorities said.

Authorities confirmed the driver of a green Toyota vehicle was taken to the hospital with major life-threatening injuries following the collision with the bus.

The events that led to the crash were not immediately known.

Authorities said there were five students, ages 5-10, in the bus at the time of the collision. The students and bus driver were not injured.