Vehicle damage caused by potholes reported on San Diego freeways

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Multiple vehicles sustained flat tires or other damage due to potholes reported on two San Diego freeways Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert just before 6:25 a.m. after several vehicles ran over potholes in the No. 3 and 4 lanes on northbound state Route 125 near Lemon Avenue in La Mesa.

According to the CHP, some of the vehicles suffered tire damage and were forced to pull over.

One pothole was described as possibly 6 feet wide and 6 feet deep.

In the City Heights area, the CHP reported just after 6:20 a.m. that at least three vehicles sustained flat tires after they drove over a pothole on the No. 3 lane on northbound state Route 15 near the transition to Interstate 805.

Per the CHP, no injuries were reported in either pothole-related incident.