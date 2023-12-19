Vehicle crashes on SR-94, bursts into flames

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – An SUV crashed and burst into flames on state Route 94 early Tuesday morning, but responding emergency crews could not find the driver.

At around 12:45 a.m., firefighters were called to eastbound SR-94 near Massachusetts Avenue after witnesses reported seeing an SUV spin out and hit the center divider.

ABC 10News learned the driver got out of the wrecked vehicle before it caught fire. The driver has not been seen since the crash.

Firefighters worked as quickly as they could to knock down the blaze, but gasoline from the vehicle kept spilling onto the roadway.

Crews were eventually able to put out the fire and the freeway lanes were reopened after about two hours.