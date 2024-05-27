Watch Now
Vehicle crashes into tree in Valley Center, woman killed

Posted at 7:51 AM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 10:51:56-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman died after the vehicle she was in crashed into a tree in the Valley Center area Sunday, authorities said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Rock Hill Ranch and Valley Center roads around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman was temporarily trapped in her vehicle, the CHP reported. It was unclear if she had to be extricated. Her name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

It was unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash was being investigated by the CHP.

