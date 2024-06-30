Vehicle crashes into stopped car in San Diego, causing injuries

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A vehicle collided with another vehicle that was stopped on a residential road in San Diego Sunday, causing several injuries and damage to parked vehicles, police said.

The accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at 2400 J St. near the intersection of 24th Street in the neighborhood of Sherman Heights, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"A 1998 Honda was stopped facing eastbound mid-block, (and) a 2015 BMW driven by an 18-year-old man, traveling eastbound rear-ended the stopped vehicle,'' the department reported.

The stopped vehicle then struck two parked vehicles. Five passengers in the BMW were taken to a hospital, and the driver sustained an open fracture to his lower left leg, police said.

The reason why the vehicle was stopped in the roadway was not immediately available, and the amount of damage done to the parked vehicles was unclear.

It was unclear if there were any passengers in the parked Honda.