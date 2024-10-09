Vehicle crash on Friars Road in Mission Valley leaves driver trapped in wreckage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A two-vehicle crash on Friars Road in Mission Valley Tuesday night led to an emergency response to rescue one of the drivers.

According to San Diego Police, the collision involving a pickup truck and small white car happened on westbound Friars Road near Mission Center Road just before 11 p.m.

Several witnesses told the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker the impact of the collision caused the white car to slam into a light, leaving the driver trapped inside.

After being pulled from the wreckage by emergency crews, the driver was taken to the hospital with what was described as neck pain.

ABC 10News learned the truck’s driver was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The crash is under investigation.