Vehicle crash into Mother's Day flower stand leaves two people injured in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (CNS) — At least two people were injured today after a vehicle crashed into a Mother's Day flower stand in the Valley Center area of San Diego County.

The crash occurred around 10:40 a.m. Sunday when a pickup truck collided with the side of a Ford Flex SUV, and sent the vehicle to a stop underneath the canopy of the flower stand, where it laid overturned in the 27400 block of Valley Center Road, according to a News Flash Media report.

The victims reportedly were taken to a hospital in unspecified condition. A water line was also severed during the accident, the report added. No further information was immediately available.

