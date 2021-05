SANTEE (CNS) - A vehicle came off state Route 67 in Santee and landed on a street below, killing one person, authorities said Saturday morning.

The crash was reported at 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 9300 block of Creekside Court, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details of what caused the vehicle to come off the highway were not available.

The age, gender, and name of the person killed were not disclosed.