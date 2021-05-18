Vehicle carrier becomes stuck under I-5 overpass

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A truck hauling vehicles became stuck while traveling under Interstate 5 in the Sorrento Valley area.

Just before 11 p.m. Monday, the carrier was making its way under the I-5 on Carmel Valley Road when a Jeep it was transporting scraped the bottom of the overpass, forcing the carrier to stop.

The Jeep sustained some roof damage, but no other vehicle damage was reported and no one was hurt.

After the vehicle carrier was able to safely drive away, the California Highway Patrol was called to the scene to help evaluate the damage to the bridge.