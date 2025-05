SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cal Fire is on the scene of a vegetation fire on Highway 78 near the San Pasqual Academy.

Scene video from Sky10:

Academy Fire

They say the fire is 10 acres with the potential to grow to 30 acres and is burning in light vegetation.

Cal Fire says there is an immediate structure threat on Highland Valley Road.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a photojournalist to the area to gather more information.