Vegetation fire burning in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER (KGTV) — Cal Fire says crews have responded to a vegetation fire near Cool Water Ranch Road in Valley Center.

@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with cooperators of a vegetation fire near Cool Water Ranch Road x Quiet Place in Valley Center. Fire is 2 acres, slow spread burning in light fuels. #CoolFire pic.twitter.com/iqa5eW3Isl — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 4, 2025

According to Wildfire mapping app Watch Duty, the "Cool Fire" has grown to five acres, but fire officials report the fire's forward progress has now stopped.

This is a developing story and we will continue to post updates as we get them.

