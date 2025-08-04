Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vegetation fire burning in Valley Center

ALERTCalifornia | UC San Diego
Cool Fire burns in Valley Center
VALLEY CENTER (KGTV) — Cal Fire says crews have responded to a vegetation fire near Cool Water Ranch Road in Valley Center.

According to Wildfire mapping app Watch Duty, the "Cool Fire" has grown to five acres, but fire officials report the fire's forward progress has now stopped.

This is a developing story and we will continue to post updates as we get them.

