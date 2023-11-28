Vegan cookie company sweet on Cyber Monday & giving back to the community

(KGTV) SAN DIEGO — "Cyber Monday is extremely important. It helps us in a meaningful way," said Maya Madsen.

She is the owner of Maya’s Cookies. Even though her stores are closed on Mondays, her warehouse is busy.

"It has been a challenging year. 2023 has been difficult online. We have had challenges with increased operation costs and costs of goods," she added.

So Madsen says the hundreds of orders she is getting has really helped her bottom line.

According to a recent Shopify-Gallup poll, 61% percent of shoppers say they are likely to shop on Cyber Monday. 41% say the same about Black Friday.

Madsen says her online orders grow about 20% per year. She gets many of them through Shopify. But sales in the stores are just as important.

"It allows shoppers to come in seeing the bakers, smelling the cookies and get them fresh out of the oven," she said.

If you order their candy cane land selection, a portion of the proceeds go to a local non profit. Its called Detour Fancy. The organization helps women of color who are going to college.

Madsen says she grew up in an underserved community and giving back is an important part of her business.

"I was always on the receiving end. As I became an adult I always wanted to be on the giving end. It’s really important to give back to underserved groups and marginalized communities," she added.