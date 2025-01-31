Vandals strike places of worship in Bankers Hill, testing community's faith

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A weekend of vandalism has left two local places of worship reeling, as graffiti was discovered at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral and Ohr Shalom Synagogue. The attacks have raised concerns among congregants about the safety of their sacred spaces.

At Saint Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, located just a short distance from the synagogue, Reverend Penny Bridges described the graffiti as “hurtful.” The church’s building was defaced, and poster boards now cover the tagged areas.

“It was upsetting and disappointing to see these insults sprayed onto the walls of our sacred space,” Reverend Bridges added.

Just six minutes away, Ohr Shalom Synagogue faced a similar attack on the same day. The congregation expressed their disappointment as well, with a representative saying, “The graffiti is a disappointment, and we are praying for the person or persons who did this. They are clearly hurting.”

While both congregations are aiming to turn the situations into opportunities for education and dialogue, Reverend Bridges noted that she felt a sense of foreboding leading up to the incidents. “We were anticipating for some time that, because of the political climate and the sense of permissiveness to demonize others, that we might be a target,” she explained.

ABC10News has reached out to local police regarding the status of the investigation. According to a statement from law enforcement, while no additional details are currently available, they are “committed to holding the individual accountable for these acts of vandalism.”

As the community grapples with the aftermath of these events, both congregations remain determined to foster healing and understanding in the face of adversity.

