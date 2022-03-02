Watch
Van driver gravely injured after crashing into semi-truck in Mountain View

Posted at 7:39 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 22:41:31-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 29-year-old man was gravely injured Tuesday when the van he was driving crashed into a parked big rig on a Mountain View-area roadside.

The man lost control of his 2008 Ford F250 for unknown reasons while heading west in the 3800 block of Imperial Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The van veered across the street and smashed into the back of the tractor-trailer, which was parked facing west next to the eastbound lanes while the driver was making deliveries, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital for treatment of life- threatening trauma.

No other injuries were reported.

