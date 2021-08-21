Vaccination clinic pops up on Chula Vista school campus

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- With children heading back to school, COVID is already beginning to spread across some campuses, prompting efforts to get students vaccinated.

On Friday, a vaccination clinic popped up at Chula Vista Learning Community Charter School. That's where student Sebastian Sanches got his first dose.

"I'm excited that I have the shot and I can go places again," he said.

The nonprofit, Champions for Health, hosted the clinic. It cited the spread of the delta variant and the need to get all eligible Californians, and those in underserved or vulnerable communities vaccinated as quickly as possible -- especially with kids going back to school.

"Yes, we require masks and that's one layer of protection and we're trying to keep our space and our distance, but the virus is persistent and we just want to protect as many as possible here on campus and within our community," said Abbey Calleros, a counselor at the school.

The county says 64 percent of those between 12 and 17 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who missed Friday's pop-up clinic will have another chance Saturday in National City between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. outside the Seafood City on Plaza Boulevard.

"When we get vaccinated we are protecting our community and healing our community, and as a result, we are stronger together," said Marianne Deltorre, of National City Mayor's Filipino Community Group.

The group is hosting the event, so those who get shots get free lumpia and halo-halo.