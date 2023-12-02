Vacant restaurant becoming 'eyesore' for San Carlos neighbors

What was once a popular Italian restaurant in San Carlos is now becoming an eyesore for people in the community.

Neighbors tell ABC 10News that the vacant property on Navajo Road is being overrun with trash and possibly used as a campsite for homeless people.

The property is the site of the former Nicolosi's Italian Restaurant.

The restaurant vacated the building back in February and moved to another location.

Months later, residents said they started noticing trash building up on the property.

"It wasn't until like two weeks ago that I started to notice stuff was starting to accumulate," said Kieran Miles.

"It's kind of been an eyesore in the neighborhood. You're starting to see more homeless people hanging out," said Adrian Oliveira. "It's always been a nice neighborhood. We've never had a problem in the past."

San Diego police said there have been five calls for service regarding the property since May, including two burglary alarms and a trespassing call.

Navajo Road Development Holding Company LLC is listed as the property owner.

The property developer is Community Housing Works.

The City of San Diego said the site was last inspected in September.

The inspector noted a few violations, including the windows and doors not properly being boarded, overgrown vegetation, and trash.

The inspector also said there was no evidence of an encampment at the time, but 10News noticed what looked like a small mattress in front of the building while visiting the site Friday.

10News also dug up records that showed, at one point, the property developer proposed constructing affordable housing units at the site.

However, a representative with the company would not confirm the status of the project or any plans for the site.

Still, neighbors say they hope to see something done soon.

The San Diego Housing Commission said a cleanup at the site is planned for Saturday and that the company is developing a maintenance plan.

The City of San Diego says no current plans for the building have been submitted and past plans have expired.

