VA cutbacks worry veterans about potential impact on medical care

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is moving forward with staffing reductions that have veterans concerned about the future of their healthcare services.

Wendy Calderon, who served in the Navy for 20 years, relies on Veterans Affairs for medical treatment for PTSD and lupus.

"What does the VA mean for veterans in San Diego? Oh wow, I don't even know how to answer that. It's part of us living," Calderon said.

"To be taken care of is part of the life we have earned," she said.

While VA Secretary Doug Collins reversed course on plans to lay off more than 70,000 employees, the department will still reduce staffing by nearly 30,000 by September through normal attrition, early retirements, and deferred resignations.

"I just don't understand who the person was that figured out these statistics. It's okay to share the report let us see what you looked at," Calderon said.

The department has not shared which specific positions will be eliminated. Secretary Collins says he's conducting a holistic review of the department to reduce bureaucracy and improve operational efficiency.

"I understand people retire of course, but if they're vital and that's the person that's retiring, it's going to affect us," Calderon said.

The VA is considering consolidating certain administrative functions and call centers. It's also exploring centralizing support functions of police, procurement, construction, IT and budgeting.

Calderon, who says it often takes a month to schedule appointments now, worries any reduction in staff will worsen wait times and service to veterans.

"It should matter that we're still stepping up to take care of each other, and wanting to live a normal life," she said.

