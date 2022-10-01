USS Nimitz Sailors continue work to ensure drinking water is safe

BREMERTON, Wash. (KGTV) – The U.S. Navy reported that the USS Nimitz, the aircraft carrier based out of Bremerton, Washington, has been in port at Naval Air Station North Island since Sept. 16 after jet fuel contaminated one of the ship’s 26 drinking water tanks.

Ten sailors reported symptoms that could be connected to the contamination, according to Commander Sean Robertson.

These symptoms surfaced between Sept. 17 to 26, with Nimitz sailors experiencing headaches, rashes and diarrhea. A team of sailors has been tasked with sniffing out “hot spots,” or areas where fuel can be detected.

On Sept. 29, 29% of locations evaluated had a medium to high odor, but the next day only 16% of those areas had a medium to high odor. Currently, the ship is flushing those areas.

Robertson said crews are supplied with free water bottles and the U.S.S. Nimitz has received fresh water from the city’s water supply since Sept. 17.

The carrier is expected to remain in port until the water is safe to use.