USS Midway Museum to commemorate 82nd anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

AP
FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the destroyer USS Shaw explodes after being hit by bombs during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941. The U.S. Navy and National Park Service will jointly host a remembrance ceremony in December 2022, at a grassy site overlooking the water and the USS Arizona Memorial. Many call USS Arizona sailor Lou Conter and other survivors heroes, but he rejects that characterization. The 101-year-old says the 2,403 men who died in the attack are the heroes and should be honored ahead of everybody else. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)
Posted at 6:29 AM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 09:29:04-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - To commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks which launched the United States into World War II, the USS Midway Museum will Thursday host a ceremony on its flight deck with a wreath laying and missing-man flyover.

Keith Goosby, a retired U.S. Navy master chief petty officer and the current Work and Family Life Coordinator for Navy Region Southwest, will provide keynote remarks during the event.

Goosby spent 30 years in the Navy and now oversees support programs for active-duty military members and their families related to life skills, personal financial management, and military transition to civilian life.

He will speak about Pearl Harbor hero Doris "Dorie" Miller -- the first Black American recipient of the Navy Cross for his actions on that "day which will live in infamy," Dec. 7, 1941. Miller was portrayed by Cuba Gooding, Jr. in the 2001 film "Pearl Harbor."

The event begins at 9 a.m. with the Point Loma High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps presenting the colors, Eve Nasby singing the National Anthem, and the families of Pearl Harbor survivors will be recognized.

The surprise attack on Pearl Harbor by the Japanese Imperial Navy took the lives of more than 2,400 military members and civilians.

