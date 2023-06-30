USS Midway Museum begins work, fundraising for long-planned project to build park next door

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The USS Midway Museum is beginning the process of working and raising money to build a long-promised park that will replace the majority of the current parking lot next to the ship.

The agreement to build a park was part of the original agreement to allow the Midway to come to San Diego as a museum.

“When the Midway first came here in 2004, there were some people that thought this ship was not going to be pretty down here in the bay. And there were some people who said 'Absolutely — it’s going to be pretty. It’s going to be the view. How can we come to a compromise?'" said Laura White of the USS Midway Foundation, who will help lead the fundraising effort.

Freedom Park, as it will be called, will have an open space look and will also contain several monuments honoring various aspects of the USS Midway's history, as well as the history of the Navy Pier and the Navy's history in San Diego. That will include monuments to honor the many women involved in the building of the aircraft carrier and the families of those who served on the ship during its distinguished history.

One concern for those visiting the museum will be parking. The current plan for Freedom Park will eliminate around two-thirds of the 300 or so spots currently available on site. Those lost spots are expected to be balanced by new parking garages that will be part of the large complex of office and hotel buildings currently under construction across the street.

White says work underneath the parking lot has already begun. An official groundbreaking on the project is expected in early 2024, at which time demolition will begin on parts of the site.

However, while work is beginning to ensure the opening of the park meets a deadline required in the museum's permit, a majority of the money to pay for the project still needs to be raised.

White anticipates a fundraising goal of $35 million, which she hopes to meet through a variety of sources.

“We’re honoring our veterans. We’re celebrating freedom. And we’re going to talk about themes of how you, too, can be an everyday hero," White said. "I can’t imagine anyone who doesn’t want to be a part of that.”