USS John L. Canley officially joins the fleet, ready to hit the Pacific

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The USS John L. Canley is officially a warship.

The Expeditionary Sea Base is ready to hit the Pacific after it undergoes final certifications.

Dozens of sailors will serve aboard the USS Canley with the motto, Courage under Fire.

The late Retired Sergeant Major’s daughter, Patricia Sargent, brought the warship to life.

“My father understood that greatness is not achieved by the individual. It is achieved by the courageous acts of the many," Sargent said.

Sergeant Major Canley was a Medal of Honor recipient.

He earned an award as a gunnery sergeant over seven days during one of three of his deployments during the Vietnam War.

During the battle, he led his marines to victory while also working to save their lives.

His example is what sailors assigned to the ship, like aviation systems technician and Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Scheid, hope to follow.

“We want to care for each other just like he took care of his marines. We all work together to make sure we stick by one another," Schied said.

The ship has the third-largest flight deck in the U.S. Navy. It has several capabilities, like supporting special forces if needed, but its core mission is aviation mine sweeping, using the Marine Corps Echo helicopter.