SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 was reported several miles off the coast of La Jolla on Friday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The small quake occurred about 11 miles west-southwest of La Jolla at around 1:09 p.m., the agency reported.

Residents as far as northeast as Poway, El Cajon, and Escondido reported feeling the quake, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage.