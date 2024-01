SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 was reported Monday morning 66 miles west/southwest off the coast of the La Jolla community, and 67 miles from Coronado, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

First reported at 2:44 a.m. Monday, the quake also struck 69 miles off the coast of San Diego.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

