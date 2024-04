BORREGO SPRINGS (KGTV) — Did you feel it? A mild earthquake struck the far northeastern region of San Diego County Saturday morning, U.S. Geological Survey officials said.

The 3.8 magnitude quake hit the region at 9:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Borrego Springs, sending light shock waves throughout the desert area.

USGS ShakeMaps displayed the earthquake's impact as far north as the Coachella Valley and as south as the U.S.-Mexico border.