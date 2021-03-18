USD law professor accused of making racist, offensive blog comments against Chinese people

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A University of San Diego Law School professor in under investigation by the university in connection to a post made on a personal blog that was reported as offensive and racist.

The post references an article from the Wall Street Journal about coronavirus and Wuhan China.

It reads: "If you believe that the coronavirus did not escape from the lab in Wuhan, you have to at least consider that you are an idiot who is swallowing whole a lot of Chinese."

ABC 10News is not publishing the rest of the comment because it's sexually explicit.

"It did sound racist and it made me feel a little but angry because there's a lot of violence against Asians right now," said David Seto, a former USD Law School student.

Seto graduated several years ago and says the professor in question was his teacher.

Although Seto doesn't recall any issues with him, ABC 10News did speak with current students who say they've made formal complaints about the professor several times this year.

In a letter to students, the head of the law school said that while the blog was not affiliated with the university, "These forms of bias, wherever they occur, have an adverse impact on our community."

The statement goes on to say: "In accordance with university procedures, there will be a process to review whether university or law school policies have been violated."

ABC 10News has reached out to the professor in question but our requests have gone unanswered.

Although students have identified him, ABC 10News is not naming him since the university hasn't confirmed his identity.

The blog post now contains an update saying: "It appears that some people are interpreting my reference as a reference to an ethnic group. That is a misinterpretation. To be clear, I was referring to the Chinese government."

"Really people only say that kind of stuff when it sounds like they're saying something racist and then they try to walk it back," said Seto.

Seto, who is Chinese and has family from Wuhan, went on to say it's not enough.

"I would like him to walk back the comment completely."