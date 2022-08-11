Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

US Postal Service to host Aug. 16 'hiring blitz' at San Diego County post office locations

USPS announces prices might increase in 2021
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE
USPS announces prices might increase in 2021
Posted at 2:12 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 17:12:15-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The U.S. Postal Service is holding a one-day-only “hiring blitz” at over a dozen San Diego County post office locations.

The hiring event is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

USPS officials said they are hoping to hire for mail carrier and clerk positions, adding, “The available postal positions, which offer starting pay from $18.92 to $19.12 an hour, are great opportunities for anyone seeking fast-paced, rewarding work environments with good pay, and are a first step that could lead to long-term careers for the Postal Service.”

The following county post office locations will take part in the job event:

  • Carlsbad
  • Chula Vista
  • Downtown San Diego
  • El Cajon
  • Encanto
  • Encinitas
  • Escondido
  • Grantville
  • La Jolla
  • La Mesa
  • Linda Vista
  • Midway
  • Oceanside
  • Pacific Beach
  • Pala Vista
  • Rancho Bernardo
  • Riverfront
  • San Marcos
  • Santee

According to USPS officials, requirements for postal service employment include:

  • Must be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma.
  • Must be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and medical assessment.
  • Must be a United States citizen, permanent resident, or citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. Territory.
  • Must provide recent employment history.
  • Must have a safe driving record (if applicable to the position).

Anyone not able to attend the hiring event can apply for a position at USPS.com/careers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations