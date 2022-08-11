US Postal Service to host Aug. 16 'hiring blitz' at San Diego County post office locations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The U.S. Postal Service is holding a one-day-only “hiring blitz” at over a dozen San Diego County post office locations.
The hiring event is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
USPS officials said they are hoping to hire for mail carrier and clerk positions, adding, “The available postal positions, which offer starting pay from $18.92 to $19.12 an hour, are great opportunities for anyone seeking fast-paced, rewarding work environments with good pay, and are a first step that could lead to long-term careers for the Postal Service.”
The following county post office locations will take part in the job event:
- Carlsbad
- Chula Vista
- Downtown San Diego
- El Cajon
- Encanto
- Encinitas
- Escondido
- Grantville
- La Jolla
- La Mesa
- Linda Vista
- Midway
- Oceanside
- Pacific Beach
- Pala Vista
- Rancho Bernardo
- Riverfront
- San Marcos
- Santee
According to USPS officials, requirements for postal service employment include:
- Must be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma.
- Must be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and medical assessment.
- Must be a United States citizen, permanent resident, or citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. Territory.
- Must provide recent employment history.
- Must have a safe driving record (if applicable to the position).
Anyone not able to attend the hiring event can apply for a position at USPS.com/careers.