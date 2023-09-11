US Navy CPO makes art honoring lives lost in 9/11

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – As the nation marks 22 years since the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, people across San Diego are finding ways to honor the lives lost in those terrorist attacks.

"I created what's called 'Divinity Among Heroes'," said Navy Chief Petty Officer Joe Pisano.

"Divinity Among Heroes" is a work of art standing 10-feet tall and consisting of more than 30,000 drywall screws.

The image depicted is the World Trade Center Twin Towers standing tall, covered by a replicated Ground Zero cross reading the words "Hope, Faith, Healing."

The backdrop replicates the American flag made of nearly 3,000 one-inch wooden blocks, each signed with a name of someone who lost their life in the attacks.

"Our firefighters, our EMTs, our police officers that put their life on the line every day -- I created it for them," said Pisano.

Pisano exposes the piece of art to as many people as possible, hoping to continue keeping the memory of those who passed away during 9/11 alive.

"We die twice, a friend of mine told me. One in our physical body and the second one is when we are forgotten ... Not gonna happen with me around," said Pisano.

The chief hopes to build a second version of "Divinity Among Heroes.” One will have a permanent home, the other will be used to travel throughout the country and educate communities.

If you would like to donate, click here.