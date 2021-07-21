US-Mexico border restrictions to remain in place through Aug. 21

(KGTV) -- Restrictions on non-essential travel between the U.S. and Mexico will remain in place through Aug. 21, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.

DHS officials tweeted: "To decrease the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through August 21, while ensuring the continued flow of essential trade and travel."

The agency followed up with: "DHS is in constant contact with Canadian and Mexican counterparts to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably."

According to DHS, "essential travel" includes but is not limited to:

U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents returning to the United States

Individuals traveling for medical purposes (e.g., to receive medical treatment in the United States)

Individuals traveling to attend educational institutions

Individuals traveling to work in the United States (e.g., individuals working in the farming or agriculture industry who must travel between the United States and Canada in furtherance of such work)

Individuals traveling for emergency response and public health purposes (e.g., government officials or emergency responders entering the United States to support federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial government efforts to respond to COVID-19 or other emergencies)

Individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade (e.g., truck drivers supporting the movement of cargo between the United States and Canada)

Individuals engaged in official government travel or diplomatic travel

Members of the U.S. Armed Forces, and the spouses and children of members of the U.S. Armed Forces, returning to the United States

Individuals engaged in military-related travel or operations

In March 2020, the U.S. and Mexico mutually agreed to shut down the border due to the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. and Canada also agreed to restrict non-essential travel at the onset of the pandemic.