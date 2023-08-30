Uptown Community Service Center helping homeless beat the heat

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Yvonne Cowlah has faced homelessness on and off for the last five years. In the last two weeks, she found Uptown, a homeless resource center in North Park.

“Uptown has uplifted not only my self esteem, but also my faith that this too shall pass. Because we have community centers like this,” Cowlah told 10News.

Uptown offers restrooms, mail services, clothing, toiletries, snacks, water and showers.

Cowlah says the resources have been life-changing. The center is helping her find permanent housing and she’s now volunteering there helping others.

“I just do my part giving back because I’m homeless…so I know how it feels,” she said.

Uptown’s services have been in high demand as San Diego faces a heat wave and the city’s tent camping ban has gone into effect.

“We’ve been getting about five new people showing up for intake everyday,” said Alisan Rowland, Executive Director, Uptown Community Service Center.

Rowland says people come to cool down but ultimately learn about other resources available to them.

“A little bit of kindness goes a long way,” she said.

Rowland says they are currently looking for new volunteers to help them expand their services and hours of operation. You can learn more about Uptown HERE.