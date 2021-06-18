Upper Deck gets creative with their newest set of golf cards

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- When Carlsbad based Upper Deck partnered with Tiger Woods back in 2001, it led to their first set of golf cards.

And now, Just prior to the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, they have released their newest set of golf trading cards. It's called the Artifacts set, and for collectors, they'll find some packs may contain little surprises inside.

"The demand has been unbelievable," says Upper Deck Sports Brand Manager Paul Zieckler.

He adds that compared to other sports, golf is a bit unique when it comes to the trading card industry.

"We negotiate the deals directly with the players and the agents, so it takes a little more time then the other trading card products."

The Artifacts set is Upper Decks first release in the last 7 years, and in these packs you'll find golf's biggest names both past and present, men and women, and of course Tiger Woods.

"Tiger Woods is all over this set. You can find autographs and memorabilia cards of him. The cool thing about Artifacts, is you're going to get a 90 card base set, which includes 40 rookies and everyone is always chasing a rookie card."

While older generations may remember a stick of gum included in a pack of cards, Upper Deck went really creative with their Artifacts set

"The set has evolved with memorabilia and tournament worn shirts and golf bags, as well as golf gloves. There is going to be a few cards within the set in each product that will actually contain a capsule of course used sand from the renown TPC Sawgrass golf course."

Paul says the current demand for the Artifacts golf cards is really high, and that success of the set, or finding an autographed card or player ball marker within the pack, also takes a little luck.

"That is what makes collecting sports a lot of fun. You open a pack of cards and you don't know what you are going to get. You might uncover a card that could be worth thousands of dollars."

