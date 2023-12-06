UPDATE: Local man reunites with lost emotional support dog

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After passing countless flyers throughout the town, a local man finally reunited with his lost emotional support dog.

Anthony Gissendanner, who is working to transition out of homelessness, says his dog was missing for two months.

10News spoke with Gissendanner last Friday, and he said his American Staffordshire Terrier Mix has helped him navigate the difficulties of homelessness since February 2019.

“He’s been emotional support because being out here…is hard,” said Gissendanner.

Gissendanner said he lost his job after he took too much time off work for his dying mother. But he was able to find hope and help in one of San Diego's safe sleeping sites.

Gissendanner reunited with Cyrus when an outreach worker who saw Gissendanner's story last week recognized the dog. The outreach worker then contacted staff at the safe sleeping site where he was staying.

