(KGTV) LOS ANGELES — As of 10am, Saturday here are the latest updates on the fires in the Los Angeles area. Update: Cal Fire is listing four active fires as of 10am, not six fires.

Palisades Fire: 22,660 acres and 11% containment

Eaton Fire: 14,117 acres and 15% containment

Kenneth Fire: 1,052 acres and 80% containment

Hurst Fire: 799 acres and 76% containment