University of San Diego students evacuated from campus apartment due to broken water pipe

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Several University of San Diego students were forced to leave their on-campus apartment building early Tuesday morning after a water pipe broke.

At around 2:30 a.m., residents at Cuyamaca Hall woke up to water coming in through the ceiling and windows.

Campus police officers helped students evacuate as firefighters worked to shut off the water.

USD officials were working to determine how many units were damaged and how many displaced students will need housing.

It is unknown what led to the broken water pipe.