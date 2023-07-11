University City man arrested on charges related to child pornography

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police confirmed to ABC 10News that Eric Jacob Layton, 49, was taken into custody on July 6 in University City on child pornography-related charges.

An anonymous viewer submitted footage of Layton being taken into custody on Thursday.

A neighbor was out of town at the time but is "shocked" by the news.

The neighborhood tucked away on Panel Court is full of kids and families.

"I always had concerns, but now even more," said the neighbor when she was informed about the arrest.

According to the San Diego County Jail log, Layton is no longer in custody.

San Diego court records show Layton changed his name in 2021.

His previous name was "Eric Leighton Abrams".

Using the former name, 10News was able to uncover a criminal record associated with the same name in northern California.

The Santa Clara County court confirmed the charges associated with the name "Eric Leighton Abrams" included "Annoying or Molesting a Child".

According to the records, he was convicted in the late nineties.

Neither "Eric Layton" or "Eric Abrams" appear on the California sex offender name search via California Megan's Law Website.

10News reached out to the United States Attorney's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for more information but is waiting for a response.