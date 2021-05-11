San Diego universities to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Graduation season is almost here and San Diego colleges are planning to give graduates a proper celebration, with in-person ceremonies.

Walking across the stage and grabbing your diploma is a dream for many college students. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case last spring when colleges, like San Diego State University, had to go virtual.

A 20-minute commencement speech was given to SDSU grads online.

“I was telling myself that I’m probably going to have a virtual graduation,” says Brenden Tuccinardi.

An online ceremony won’t be the case this year. San Diego State University is enlisting help from Petco Park to hold in-person graduation ceremonies.

Brenden Tuccinardi is a graduating senior and Outgoing Editor-in-Chief for the Daily Aztec. He says he was shocked when he found out he would get a proper graduation.

“I was shooting photos for the Daily Aztec, at Opening Day, when they made the announcement that it’s going to be there,” says Tuccinardi. “It was great being there and seeing the possibility of what our graduation could look like.”

Graduates will only receive three to four tickets to limit capacity inside of the stadium. The county’s outdoor venue guidelines will apply, like masks and social distancing.

“Just to think we’ll be one of, if not the only, graduating classes to graduate there is a really special feeling.”

Here’s a list of colleges and universities that will hold in-person ceremonies:

University of San Diego

May 15 - 23

Torero Stadium

Cal State University San Marcos

May 22 - 23

CSUSM Mangrum Track

San Diego State University

May 25 - 27

Petco Park

Point Loma Nazarene University

June 11 - 13

PLNU Greek Amphitheatre

University of California San Diego

June 12 - 13

RIMAC Field or Triton Track

All schools will allow the 2020 virtual graduates to participate in the in-person ceremonies.