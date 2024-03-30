United Lowrider Coalition debuts new Youth Leadership Lowrider Bike Club

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — The United Lowrider Coalitions unveiled its new Youth Leadership Lowrider Bike Club for at-risk children.

It’s more than just learning how to build a lowrider bike, it's about creating a relationship with a mentor.

“Why is a bike frame so important? Well, with a bike frame, the frame is the foundation and that’s the foundation of the youth," said Jovita Arellano, president of the United Lowrider Coalition.

Jovita Arellano, the president of the United Lowrider Coalition, said she hopes the program will help children overcome the struggles they might be facing at home.

Lowriders and children who already build lowrider bikes will be the mentors.

“This is a 1969 Schwinn electric sting ray," explained Evelyn

Evelyn is just 10 years old but is ready to teach the group about patience.

“I learned that you can express your feelings with the bike and you can make an impact on the community.”

For now, this is the group's pilot program. The United Lowrider Coalition said it plans to roll out the full program this summer and welcome in 20 children.

