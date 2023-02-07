United flight returns to San Diego Airport due to laptop fire onboard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A United Airlines flight was forced to return to San Diego International Airport Tuesday morning after a fire was reported on the plane.

Airport officials said the flight, which had taken off around 7:15 a.m. and was heading to Newark, rerouted back to the airport due to a laptop that had caught fire.

The plane returned to the terminal at around 7:30 a.m., with San Diego Fire-Rescue crews at the scene to respond to the reported fire and examine all passengers and crew members.

San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said once crew members on the plane were alerted to an external battery pack on fire, they placed the item in a special bag so the fire would not spread.

Four people from the plane were taken to the hospital, SDFD officials said.