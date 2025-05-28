Unfounded bomb threat at San Elijo Middle School in San Marcos under investigation

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - An unfounded bomb threat at San Elijo Middle School on Tuesday prompted safety protocols and a thorough search of the San Marcos campus that involved law enforcement dogs.

Shortly before 1 p.m., sheriff’s School Resource Officers were notified of a possible bomb threat at the school on 1600 Schoolhouse Way, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A San Marcos Unified School District official said authorities were called to the campus after a “concerning note” was found in a student restroom during the lunch period.

With students and staff sheltered in place, deputies conducted a search of the school and found “nothing concerning.”

After the initial search, students were evacuated to a field away from classrooms so another search could take place, according to sheriff’s officials.

“Bomb Detection canines from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, California State University San Marcos Police Department, Alcohol Tabacco and Firearms and Harbor Police assisted with the secondary sweep of the school,” sheriff’s officials said.

After nothing was discovered during the second search, sheriff’s officials said students “were escorted back to their classroom, where they were released back to their parents.”

The threat is still under investigation, sheriff’s officials noted.