Underground SDG&E equipment explodes in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Residents in North Park woke up to an explosion in their neighborhood early Thursday morning.

ABC 10News learned some underground San Diego Gas & Electric equipment in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue exploded just after 12 a.m. When San Diego Police arrived, the equipment exploded two more times.

The blast forced a large section of the street to be lifted, damaging the underside of a parked car.

Additionally, over 2,000 people in the area lost power for a couple of hours.

Several residents told the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker that they thought a bomb had gone off.

A resident told 10News, “I had just gone to bed after enjoying a nice Valentine’s Day dinner at home and boom -- big explosion. [I] start looking out the windows to see what happened, then another boom goes off and I came out here to see what was happening.”

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the equipment explosion is under investigation.