Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Underground SDG&E equipment explodes in North Park

north_park_underground_explosion_021524.jpg
KGTV
north_park_underground_explosion_021524.jpg
north_park_underground_explosion2_021524.jpg
Posted at 6:27 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 09:27:18-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Residents in North Park woke up to an explosion in their neighborhood early Thursday morning.

ABC 10News learned some underground San Diego Gas & Electric equipment in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue exploded just after 12 a.m. When San Diego Police arrived, the equipment exploded two more times.

The blast forced a large section of the street to be lifted, damaging the underside of a parked car.

Additionally, over 2,000 people in the area lost power for a couple of hours.

Several residents told the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker that they thought a bomb had gone off.

A resident told 10News, “I had just gone to bed after enjoying a nice Valentine’s Day dinner at home and boom -- big explosion. [I] start looking out the windows to see what happened, then another boom goes off and I came out here to see what was happening.”

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the equipment explosion is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!